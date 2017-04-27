Xiaomi Postpones Release of Mi 6 Ceramic Edition to May

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced last week and is scheduled to go on sale tomorrow. Launched in blue, black, silver and a special ceramic edition, pricing starts at ¥2499 ($363) and goes up to ¥2999 ($435).

The Mi 6 Ceramic Edition is the most expensive and comes with 128GB of storage and priced at 2999 yuan ($435). It is sad no one will be able to get their hands on one tomorrow. Reports from early this morning say only the jet black variant will be available for purchase.

Analyst Pan Jiutang in a Weibo post said that Xiaomi’s plan was to release the ceramic edition tomorrow but issues at their factory has prompted them to postpone it. According to him, the new release date for the ceramic version should be May 10.

Asides the Mi 6 Ceramic Edition not going on sale tomorrow, the jet black version is also reported to be insufficient. Only 80,000 units are said to be available for the first round of sales tomorrow. The limited quantities available compared to the high demand will result in third party resellers raising the price of the phone higher than normal.

