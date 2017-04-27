Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Doogee X10 Phone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gizmochina along with Doogee is conducting a Doogee X10 phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

The Chinese manufacturer DOOGEE(www.doogee.cc) released some news about its coming smartphone recently. It is another high cost-efficient product of DOOGEE. As the world’s first smartphone carrying MT6570 chipset with 3360mAh big battery, it is featuring battery durability with an affordable price about $40. No doubt it is a killer price at middle range smartphone market.

According to the released information, DOOGEE has made every effort to get extreme power saving performance. Doogee X10 comes with a 3360mAh polymer battery, which has 16 days of standby time and 20 hours of talk time, enough for daily use. It is rare to have such a big battery coming with 5.0 inch display like Doogee X10 is, so there should be some improvements in battery dimension and industrial design in Doogee X10.

Apart from battery life, the processor carried by Doogee X10 is power-saving. As a jointly launched product by DOOGEE and MediaTek, Doogee X10 will be the first smartphone housing the MT6570 SoC. The chipset has dual cores based on the Cortex A7 architecture to reduce energy consumption, and improved by 20% in power saving than its predecessor.

More info about Doogee X10, please visit this official video: