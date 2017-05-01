Xiaomi Set to Launch A New MIJIA Product on May 2, One For The Kids!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Still firing on all cylinders, Chinese innovative tech company Xiaomi has released a set of teasers which advertises the launch of its 80th MIJIA smart home product. It wasn’t difficult to figure out from the product teaser that the product is likely a product meant for children.

The product specifically looks like a child toy and seems to have been manufactured by Riding (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd who also manufactured the Xiaomi Qicycle foldable electric bicycle launched last year. While we can’t say if this is going to be a smart bicycle or not, the product is teased to be a safe, child-friendly one. Also, it is likely coming with a cheap price tag which is sort of a trademark for Xiaomi.

The MIJIA product is scheduled to be unveiled in China tomorrow, May 2, at 10 AM. We’ll keep you posted here on Gizmochina when that happens.

