Xiaomi’s 78th Crowdfunding Product – Weloop Hey 3S Smartwatch Launched

Xiaomi has got a new smartwatch product under its wing, specifically under the MIJIA platform. The new product doesn’t actually carry Xiaomi’s brand name but we do know it meets the tech giant’s standard. The product is the Weloop Hey 3S smartwatch. When the launch was being teased, some had thought it was the Mi Band 3 but it wasn’t. This is, in fact, from Chinese smart wearable manufacturer, Weloop who already has a range of smartwatch and wearables under its kitty. Launching the Hey 3S under the MIJIA crowdfunding platform shows it is eyeing selling to a bigger market, using Xiaomi’s solid platform as a springboard.

The main attraction of the Weloop Hey 3S is its ultra-light, beautiful design such that you may even forget there is a watch on your wrist. It weighs just 38g and also packs a very powerful battery which is touted as capable of delivering up to 30 days life. It comes with a magnetic charging interface.

In addition, the Weloop smartwatch comes with a tracking feature that is capable of tracking the heart rate, pulse, and during jogging, it can track your pace and laps covered as well as other parameters. On the hardware, the device comes with a 1.28-inch LCD display, GPS + GLONASS binary positioning. The smartwatch also lets users instal a customized watch dial and comes with a multifunctional strap. That’s not all, there is a built-in function which allows the device record such features as mileage covered during bike riding, speed and the heart rate during the riding activity.It also helps owners analyse the intensity of the training exercise.

The Hey 3S is a smart watch, at such, it come with Bluetooth 4.2 through which the wearable device is connected to a smartphone where the data collected can be rad via an app. Not to forget, there is sleep monitoring function, calendar reminders, daily records, message alert and yes, it comes with music control and lots more. The device is also waterproof, supporting up to 50meters water depth and can be used for swimming, diving and during other water sports.

The Weloop Hey 3S comes with a price tag of 539 Yuan ($78) which is just okay for a smartwatch with so many functions. The gadget is already available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, Mi home.

