Huawei Tablet with 8-inch Display, Android 7 Appears on TENAA, Mediapad M4?

A new Huawei tablet has been certified by China’s Telecoms regulatory agency TENAA. The tablet bears the model number Huawei BZK-L00 and comes with a somewhat low-end specs lineup.

Among the listed specifications of the Huawei tablet is an 8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The body of the tablet device is said to be made of metal and would come in Moonlight Silver, Sky Gray and Gold colours. The tablet is also listed as packing a large 4,650mAh battery but despite the battery size, the device is just 7.95mm thick

Further, the Huawei tablet is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz Quad-core processor backed by 3GB RAM and the device also feature a 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD. On the camera end, there is a 5MP rear camera as well as a miserable 2MP front camera on the device. The tablet runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes with a wide range of network bands including TD-LTE / LTE FDD / TD-SCDMA / WCDMA / GSM.

This is the first tablet that is appearing on TENAA since the Mediapad M3 was unveiled at IFA Berlin 2016. The Huawei Mediapad M3 was a high-end tablet powered by a Kirin 950 chip, so there is nothing to suggest this could be the next generation Mediapad M4. Instead, this could be the Mediapad M3 Lite or T3 whose prices leaked recently or any other budget tablet which should launch any time from now.

