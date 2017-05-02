LeEco Le X920 Live Photos Surface Yet Again; Launch Nearing?

LeEco has recently unveiled Le Pro 3 Al edition and it is rumored to be working on the launch of another handset that is dubbed as LeEco Le X920. Its leaked shots were last seen around two weeks ago and its alleged hands-on video was also spotted around a month ago. Now, the rumor mill has yet again revealed new photos of LeEco Le X920.

The fresh leaks not only reveal the appearance of a live handset of Le X920, but also some of its key specs. The image of the front side of the phone shows that its selfie camera is enabled with a LED flash. On the rear side, it seems to sport a single rear camera enabled with laser autofocus above it and a LED flash below it. A fingerprint scanner can be seen below the rear camera module.

The third image shows a screenshot of the “About Phone” screen. The name of the device is mentioned as Le X920 and it is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS overlaid with EUI 5.6. The phone is driven by Snapdragon 820 chipset that features a quad-core processor gunning at 2.15 GHz. Most of the recent flagship phones come with Snapdragon 835 or 821 chipset. Rumors of this Le X920 have been surfacing since December 2016. Hence, it seems to be a phone that is launching late because of the ongoing financial issues of the company.

Previous rumors have hinted that the Le X920 will be coming with a huge screen of 6.3 inches that will carry support for quad HD resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. The SoC of the phone is expected to be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the Le X920 is rumored as 64 GB.

Speculations have it that it includes a 22.5-megapixel Sony IMX318 Exmor RS sensor camera on its rear. Its selfie camera is speculated to be of 8-megapixel. It does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack which means the USB Type-C port is what users will depend on for charging and listening to music. Rumors have it that the Le X920 will be arriving with a 3,700 mAh battery.

The other two leaked photos shown above apparently shows that the company is ready with the Le X920 phone and also suggests that it is also ready with its stock. However, the phone has not appeared yet on China’s telecom certification body called TENAA. Speculations are rife that the Le X920 would be launching with a pricing of 1,388 Yuan ($201). In 2016, LeEco had launched Le Max that came with 6.3-inch screen. Its successor, the Le Max 2 came with 5.7-inch screen. Rumors have it that the Le X920 may arrive as Le Max 3.

