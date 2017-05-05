Vivo X9 NBA Edition Announced for ¥2998 (~$507), Blue Has Never Looked This Good on A Phone

The Vivo X9 was released towards the end of last year. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the X9 still falls under the mid-range category. Originally launched in gold and rose gold, Vivo later released a matte black version in February. Vivo has announced a new color variant, bringing the total to four.

The new color variant is actually a limited NBA Edition with a blue back with NBA’s famous logo engraved at the bottom. The antenna lines are white and the front bezels are black. The NBA customization is not limited to the surface alone, it also runs deep into the phone. The user interface is NBA-themed in the form of wallpapers and icons.

READ MORE: Vivo V5S with 20MP Sony IMX376 Selfie Camera Launched

The Vivo X9 NBA Edition will also ship with a NBA key-ring, a water bottle, and a power bank. It will go on sale on the 10th of May and will be priced at ¥2998 (~$435). That is ¥200 (~$29) more than the other color variants which is not a bad price considering the extra goodies you get.

The specifications remain unchanged for the Vivo X9 NBA Edition. The screen is still a 5.5-inch 1080p display, battery capacity is 3050mAh, and the rear camera is a 16MP sensor. Up front, you get a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP main shooter and an 8MP sensor for depth of field.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: