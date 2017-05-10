Leaked Live Image of Meizu MX7 With Thin Side Bezels Surfaces Online

When Meizu’s product roadmap leaked a few months ago, the MX7 was one of the products we saw on the list. We were able to deduce from the leaked info that the Meizu MX7 will launch in September and will be powered by a Helio P30 SoC.

September is still a good five months from now but an alleged live image of the Meizu MX7 just showed up online. Because it is still too early, we advice you to take this with a pinch of salt, although it is possible Meizu might have adjusted its calendar. But even at that, MediaTek still has not announced the Helio P30 processor yet. Heck! We are still even waiting for phones to show up with the Helio P25.

However, there is an explanation for the SoC. According to the source, the Meizu MX7 will launch with the Helio X30 or Snapdragon 660 SoC. These two processors are not yet present in any phone, but at least they have been officially announced.

The Meizu MX7 is expected to feature a 21MP rear camera and a 5MP sensor for selfies. The display will be 5.7-inches with a 2K resolution and it will have a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

READ MORE: Meizu May Split in Two Firms, Namely Meizu and Blue Charm

The design isn’t different from other Meizu phones but the side bezels are pretty thin. It has the signature mBack button at the bottom but also appears to be lacking a light sensor at the top.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: