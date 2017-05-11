Meizu E2 to Cost ¥200 More and Will Get New Panda Color Variant

The Meizu E2 was released two weeks ago sporting a new LED flash design and a Helio P20 processor. Pricing for the Meizu E2 starts at ¥1299 ($189) but new report says buyers may end up paying more.

The info comes from a Weibo account who shared a screenshot from a dealer stating that the Meizu E2 will go on sale on Monday for ¥1499 ($218). That is ¥200 ($29) more than the original price.

There is no explanation for the increase but some are speculating that the recent restructuring at Meizu may be responsible. The official site still has the price as ¥1299 for the 3GB + 32GB version and ¥1599 ($232) for the 4GB + 64GB version.

There is also report of a new color option called Panda which has a black front and a white rear. The new version will be priced at ¥1499 ($218) for the 32GB variant. It is possible that this is the version that is generating the rumor of a price increase.

The Meizu E2 features a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 13MP f/2.0 rear camera with a four-LED flash, and an 8MP front facing camera. There is a 3400mAh battery under the hood that supports 18W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner that also doubles as a home button.

