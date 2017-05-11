Nubia Z17 Mini Red Version Up For Sale In China Soon

ZTE’s elite brand Nubia launched the Z17 Mini a couple of weeks back in China with a dual camera setup at the rear. The Nubia Z17 Mini isn’t a flagship device but it packs a design and specs lineup that makes it look like a flagship device. The smartphone comes in four different colours which include champagne gold, black gold, red and elegant black.

Nubia has now revealed that the red color version of the Z17 Mini will go up for sale on May 18. Already the reservation for the flash sale opened today and is currently on via Nubia’s website. Specs wise, the Z17 Mini pack a Snapdragon 653 processor which is backed by 6GB of RAM. There is also a Snapdragon 652-powered version with 4GB of RAM.

Perhaps, the most stand-out feature on the Nubia Z17 Mini is the dual camera setup at the rear, as well as the large pixel selfie shooter. The main camera is a powerful 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor and the secondary sensor is a black and white camera which is a depth of field camera. The dual camera supports 0.1s mixed focus and also 4K ultra-high definition video recording. It can also capture in slow motion and has time lapse feature.

The Red variant on sale carries a price tag of 1699 Yuan ($247), which makes this the 4GB + 64GB. The device is available on Nubia’s website.

