Gionee S10 Quad Camera Phone Release Set For May 26

Gionee has released a poster that teases the launch of its next smartphone which is identified as Gionee S10 billed to take place on May 26 in China. The Gionee S10 alongside its counterpart, the S10 Plus have been the subject of several leaked appearances both on benchmark websites and on TENAA. We have even had leaked images of the device before now.

One stand out feature on the leaks is the four cameras the S10 is shown to come with. The Gionee S10 has dual cameras at the front and at the rear, making it just about the second smartphone to feature such after the Alcatel Flash. The poster also teases the quad camera setup the S10 will launch with.

Fron the leaked images of the S10 and S10 Plus, both smartphones may likely feature the same design but will have different screen sizes. The device also comes with an all metal body and a U-shaped antenna design. there is also the likelihood of the device featuring a rear fingerprint sensor even though the likely location of the sensor looks like it’s just having a logo.

On the specs angle, the Gionee S10 is touted to be powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor backed by 6GB of RAM while there is a 64GB storage onboard. The device runs Amigo OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 3450mAh battery. The dual camera setup at the rear is said to be a 16MP + 8MP combo and the one in front is a 20MP+ 8MP sensor. The smartphone will likely come in black and gold but we can’t rule out the possibility of more colour variants, in keeping up with the trend. The leaked images on display here are those of a green and gold variant.

