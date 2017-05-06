Gionee S10 Plus with Dual Front and Rear Cameras Seen on TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gionee is preparing to launch successors to last year’s Gionee S9. The S9 is just six months old and will be getting not one but three successors. Two were seen on TENAA last week. One has model number S10C with a single rear camera and a 5.2-inch screen and the other has model number S10B with dual rear cameras and a 5.5-inch screen. Another one which is expected to be released as the Gionee S10 Plus with dual front and rear cameras has showed up on TENAA.

The Gionee S10 Plus has a 5.5-inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM on board and 64GB of built-in memory. An octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz powers the phone and it draws energy from a 3450mAh battery. Gionee has put a 16MP + 8MP dual camera setup on the back with a slight hump, and a 20MP + 8MP shooter in front. That’s four cameras in total in this phone.

The Gionee S10 Plus runs Android 7.0 and has support for storage expansion (128GB max.). It also has a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a home button. The phone weighs 178g, measures 155 × 76.8 × 7.35(mm), and will be available in gold and black.

Gionee has not announced a launch date yet but we expect all three devices to launch soon as the Gionee S10 Mini, Gionee S10, and Gionee S10 Plus.

