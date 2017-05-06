New ASUS X00ID Model Appears on GFXBench Sporting Dual Cameras

There are indications that Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is working on a new smartphone which has now been spotted on benchmark website GFXBench. The smartphone appeared on GFXBench with the model number ASUS X00ID. The GFXBench lsiting also gave us a glimpse of the specifications of the new smartphone.

According to the listing, the ASUS X00ID will sport a 5.5-inch display with a 1280 X 720 resolution which effectively places it in the mid-tier category. The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Adreno 505 GPU the device is listed with makes the processor likely a Snapdragon 430 chipset, which is the same with that used on the Nokia 6.

Perhaps, the most interesting aspect of the device is the dual rear camera setup capable of shooting 4K videos which it is listed as coming with. The main camera is given as a 13MP + 5MP camera capable of capturing FHD videos. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera. The device is also listed to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

As at this moment, the launch iterinary for this smartphone is unknown, but the phone is likely a new Zenfone model. Numerous rumours concerning ASUS has been released which range from speculations that the new ASUS ZenFone 4 will be launched in May of 2017 to suspicions that ASUS might use the MediaTek SoCs in its next ZenFone device. So, a lot of information about this device is still pending as the GFXBench listing onlu listed a few. Details such as its battery capacity, pricing and the actual release date are yet to be revealed. We expect more details aboout the ASUS X00ID to come up soon.

