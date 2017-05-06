New HTC U 11 Glossy Red Renders Appear Ahead of Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Snapdragon 835-toting HTC U 11 is almost upon us. Scheduled to launch on the 16th of May, new renders of the phone have surfaced online. The renders are from Onleaks and 91mobiles and are said to be based on original factory CAD sketches.

The renders show the phone in a new glossy red coat which is pretty attractive. The antenna lines are black and match nicely with the red back. There is a USB type-C port at the bottom flanked on the right by a mic and a slit for the speaker. There is no audio jack at the bottom neither is there one at the top.

The Power button and volume rocker grace the right side of the phone and the SIM slot sits at the top. You also have the fingerprint scanner sitting on the lower bezel. Overall, we have no issues with the design and we hope the performance turns out to be equally nice.

Last week we also saw the leaked specification details of the HTC U 11. It will sport a 5.5-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB of RAM, 128GB ROM, and an expansion slot for up to 2TB cards. It will have an IP57 rating and Hi-Res Audio. The main camera is a 12MP UltraPixel 3.0 sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and the front camera is a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

(Source, via)

