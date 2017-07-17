Indigo Blue and Primrose Green Gionee S10 Goes on Sale Today

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gionee launched the S10 back in May as its new flagship device. Packing four cameras, a Helio P25 processor and a beautiful aluminium body that comes in four colors, the S10 is truly one of Gionee’s finest.

The S10 was launched in gold, black, indigo blue, and primrose green but only the first two colors were available for purchase. Today, the blue and green variants are now available to buy for the same ¥2599 ($384) price tag.

The S10 has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The front cameras are a 20MP + 8MP combo with it’s own LED flash and the rear cameras are a 20MP sensor and an 8MP sensor.

Battery capacity is 3450mAh and there is Amigo 4.0 based on Android Nougat running out of the box. Gionee also bundles the phone with its own AI assistant.

Don’t let the Gionee logo on the back fool you. It doesn’t double as a fingerprint scanner even though it would look better there. Instead, the biometric scanner sits below the display underneath the home button.

The new colors are available on JD.com alongside the black and gold variants.

The Gionee S10 also has two other variants. There is the Gionee S10B with only dual front cameras, 4GB RAM and a Helio P10 SoC. There is also the S10C with a smaller display, a single camera on both sides and a Snapdragon 427 mobile platform.

