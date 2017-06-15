Gionee A1 Lite Announced With 20MP Selfie Camera and NPR 26,999 Price

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Gionee launched the A1 and A1 Plus at MWC 2017. Both phones have wonderful selfie cameras and pretty large batteries. Today in Nepal, it added the Gionee A1 Lite to the lineup, and just like its siblings, it also packs a high pixel selfie camera and a more than sufficient battery.

The Gionee A1 Lite has a 5.3-inch HD display. A MediaTek MT6753 chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM under the metal back plate. Storage is 32GB and there is a microSD card slot for up to 64GB cards. The battery capacity is 4000mAh and boasts a standby time of 295 hours.

Coming to the cameras, Gionee kills it with a 20MP front camera with soft flash. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor and it sits above a fingerprint scanner.

There is dual nano SIM support, an audio jack and 4G LTE. The A1 Lite runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 out of the box. Pricing for the Gionee A1 Lite is said to be NPR 26,999 (~$262).

The Gionee A1 is already available in India for INR 19,999 ($310). It packs a 5.5 FHD AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 64Gb of storage and a 16MP front facing camera. Gionee has not announced if the A1 Lite will be available in other countries.

