The HTC U 11 May Sell For Less Than The HTC U Ultra

On Tuesday, 16th of May, HTC will officially unveil the HTC U 11. The Snapdragon 835-powered phone is HTC’s flagship for the year. One of the most anticipated features of the phone is its unique mode of interaction which HTC is calling Edge Sense. Edge Sense lets you control the phone by simply squeezing the sides of the phone.

Since this is also a flagship, its bound to be pretty expensive. What is surprising is that there are reports the HTC U 11 may sell for a lesser price than the HTC U Ultra.

The HTC U Ultra was released earlier this year and is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor. It is also a high-end smartphone but its high price tag is agreed by many to be unreasonable. A report from Taiwan says the HTC U 11 may be priced below NT $20,000 (~$662) which is less than the NT $20,900 promo price (~$692) that the U Ultra currently sells for now. The U Ultra goes for $749 in the US.

Since the U Ultra sells for more in the US, expect to still pay more for the U 11 as well. However, you might just not be paying as much as $749 for it.

Pre-order for the HTC U 11 is reported to begin on the 19th of May.

(Source, via)

