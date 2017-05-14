Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Briefly Appears on Official Website: Sports OLED Display, Snapdragon 660, and ¥1199 ($174) Price Tag

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It has been months now since Xiaomi pulled off the Redmi Pro from its official website. When it happened, we thought they were preparing to launch its successor, the Redmi Pro 2 as there were a number of leaks then, sadly that hasn’t happened yet.

Today, the Redmi Pro 2 was spotted on Mi.com before it was pulled down. Lucky for us we managed to get a screenshot even though it is missing the image of the phone itself.

The Redmi Pro 2 is listed as sporting a 5.5-inch OLED display just like the original. It is powered by a Snapdragon 660 which draws power from a 4100mAh battery. Unlike earlier reports that the Redmi Pro 2 won’t have dual cameras, this comes with 16MP dual cameras on the rear, an upgrade from the dual 13MP sensors on the Redmi Pro.

Last but not the least is the price. The Redmi Pro 2 will sell for ¥1199 (~$174), which isn’t too expensive for a phone with an OLED display and dual rear cameras. Although the memory configuration isn’t stated, we want to believe this is a 2GB RAM model.

Last year’s Redmi Pro started at ¥1499 ($217) for the 3GB + 32GB model with a Helio X20 SoC; ¥1699 ($246) for the 3GB + 64GB model with a Helio X25 processor; and ¥1999 ($290) for the 4GB + 128GB model also with a Helio X25.

We might also be wrong and that’s the price for the 3GB RAM model but we don’t want to raise our hopes too high.

Thanks David Goldbach for the tip.

