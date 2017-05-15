Xiaomi Releases Teaser for Mi TV 4, Highlights Its Coin Size Thickness

Xiaomi announced a new TV at CES 2017. The Mi TV 4 is a modular TV with its display panel separated from the motherboard and sound system. The smart TV will be officially launched in China on the 18th of May and Xiaomi just released a new teaser for it.

The teaser focuses on the thickness of the display panel which is just 4.98mm at its thinnest point (and 38.9mm at its thickest). The Mi TV 4 has a frameless display that is propped up on transparent stands. The display connects to the sound bar via a single cable allowing you keep that clean wiring system you’ve always wanted.

Xiaomi will release the Mi TV 4 in three sizes. There will be a 65-inch model, a 55-inch one and a 49-inch version. The 65-inch model weighs 29.6 kg with the stand; the soundbar weighs 3.62kg; the sub-woofer comes in at 3.61kg; and the two satellite speakers weigh 0.86kg combined. Pricing is expected to be below $2000 for the 65-inch model.

