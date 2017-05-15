Xiaomi Releases Android 7 Nougat Beta Update for Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s latest flagship and seems to be getting all the attention but the Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus haven’t been forgotten. Last week, Xiaomi announced it was going to release an Android Nougat Beta update for the Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi MIX, and Mi Note 2 starting today.

As at the time of writing, the update is said to be available already for the Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus. The update is a closed beta, so it isn’t available to everyone.

The update brings the MIUI 8 version number to 7.5.15 and comes in at 1.4GB. The change-log only states that the Android version has been updated to Nougat. Update for the Mi Note 2 and Mi MIX shouldn’t be far off too.

The Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus were released in October 2016. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor. The Mi 5s is the smaller variant with a 5.15-inch FHD display, an ultrasonic front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a single rear camera and a 3200mAh battery. The Mi 5s Plus features a 5.7-inch screen, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras and a 3800mAh battery.

