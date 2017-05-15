The HTC U 11 Leaks in New Video and Images: All Color Variants, Edge Sense Functionality Makes Appearance

The HTC U 11 is scheduled to launch tomorrow but just ahead of the launch a video which can be best said to be a hands-on/first impressions video has been leaked online.

The video leaves nothing to the imagination. All the color variants are present and we get to see the Edge Sense feature used multiple times.

From the video we can see the HTC U 11 will be available in blue, red, black, white and turquoise blue. The colors look really nice especially the blue one but they are reflective. Too reflective that they become distracting. The back is bare save for the 12MP rear camera flanked on the left by a LED flash and HTC’s logo.

The front doesn’t look bad but we think the top and bottom bezels could have been made smaller. There is a fingerprint scanner sitting on the chin and android navigation buttons on opposite sides. The top bezel houses the front 16MP camera on the right and the earpiece in the middle. The bottom of the phone is where the USB Type-C port sits. There is a single slit for the speaker on the right and a pair of microphones too.

We also get to see how HTC’s new Edge Sense technology works. There is a settings that lets you configure the squeeze force level. This is useful for situations where your phone is in your pocket or bag and you don’t want it setting of itself.

Edge Sense can be used for activating Google Assistant, as a dedicated shutter button or shortcut button that opens the camera even when the phone is locked.

The HTC U 11 just like the HTC U Ultra doesn’t have an audio jack but HTC will ship the phone with a 3.5mm to type-C adapter.

READ MORE: HTC Exon Concept Smartphone Surface with Unique Design

Overall we are pleased with the design of the HTC U 11 we just wished it wasn’t so reflective. The HTC U 11 will be officially released tomorrow. It will have a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM and an IP68 rating.

NB: The video has been pulled off YouTube.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: