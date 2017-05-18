Moto Z2 Finally Appears to Reveal Its Front Design

The Z line of Moto branded smartphones by Lenovo that were introduced last year include Moto Z, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force. This year Lenovo is expected to launch the successor models of these smartphones. The leaked renders of Motorola Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force have already appeared in the recent past. However, it is only now that a leaked render of the Moto Z2 smartphone has appeared.

in April, the well-known leakster, Evan Blass had revealed that the Moto Z’s successor would be arriving with Moto Z2 moniker. The new image has been leaked a reliable source that is familiar with the plans of the company. The leaked photo only reveals the frontside of the phone. It can be said that the Moto Z2 flagship resembles a lot with the Moto Z2 Play smartphone.

The top bezel of the phone features an LED flash for the selfie camera along with some sensors and earpiece. It appears that the Moto Z2 will come with front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The images of Moto branded smartphones usually feature a clock along with the date on the home screen.

It is likely that the photo may have been photoshopped to remove the home screen and clock so that viewers may not see the date on the phone. However, the date present on the home screen of Moto Z2 Play indicates that it would be launching on June 8. Hence, it is likely that Lenovo may launch the Moto Z2 alongside the Moto Z2 Play.

Last year, the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force came with similar specs, but the latter arrive with a ShatterShield screen. Speculations have it that the upcoming Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force would be running on Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Moto Z2 Force is also expected to feature ShatterShield display.

Last year’s Moto Z2 and Z2 Force did not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. However, this year’s Z2 Force will bring back the 3.5mm jack. There is no confirmation on whether the Moto Z2 will be coming with or without the standard audio port.

