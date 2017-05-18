Sony Xperia XZ Premium Gets Released in China, Brings 4K Display and a ¥5699 ($827) Price Tag

Yesterday, Sony officially released its new flagship, the Xperia XZ Premium in China. The phone was originally announced at MWC 2017 where it won the award for best new smartphone. While pre-orders for the phone has already started since March in the UK, the Xperia XZ Premium is just making its appearance in China.

Sony’s new flagship sports a 5.5-inch 4K display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a microSD card that supports up to 256GB cards.

For the optics, Sony has gone all out by including an IMX 400 sensor with Motion Eye that can shoot slow motion videos at 960fps. The front camera is a 13MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and a 22mm wide-angle lens and impressive low-light performance.

The Xperia XZ Premium runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box; has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and a 3230mAh battery.

All these specs come at a price, a high one for that matter. Sony is charging ¥5699 (∼$827) for the black, silver or gold version. The phone is already available for pre-order on Jingdong, Lynx and Sony’s official website.

READ MORE: Taiwanese Smartphone Market: OPPO Shines While Sony Falls Down To Sixth Position

There is also a special Spider-Man version that comes in a special box but the price wasn’t revealed. The price Sony is asking for the Xperia XZ Premium is more than double that of phones like the Xiaomi Mi 6 (¥2499/$363) and a lot higher than the price of the base version of the Huawei P10 (¥3788/$550). It remains to be seen if Sony can grab a significant part of the Chinese market with its new phone.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: