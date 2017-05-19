OPPO Find & N Series Scrapped Says Leakster, Focus Is On R & A series

If you’re one of those still looking out for the OPPO Find 9, still hoping OPPO would one day just launch the much anticipated Find 9, then this will make you feel bad. Popular leaster @Kumamoto technology or Kjuma has revealed that OPPO has finally scrapped the Find series along with its N-series, replacing both with the mid-range R series and the A series. He also disclosed that OPPO will release a high-end flagship at the second half of the year.

The OPPO R9 which was launched in 2015 signalled a period of financial breakthrough for the Chinese company.The company’s marketing strategy, coupled with the fast charging technology which the R9 and R9 Plus possessed contributed to their success. This was soon replaced by the R9S and R9S Plus last year and they both continued the success story with amazing results. This may have prompted the company’s decision to halt its flagship Find-series.

We have had quite a number of leaks and rumours surrounding the Find 9 which has been on the radar since last year with rumors claiming it would be launched then. But that did not materialize and until this moment, OPPO is yet to release an official statement concerning the Find or even the N-series. The OPPO N-series on its own part only had the N1, N1 mini and N3 which was released in January 2015. Since then, nothing has been heard about the series. We can’t say for sure if this latest news is true or false until OPPO comes out with a statement on that. So, it is still possible the Find 9 does exist.

