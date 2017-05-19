Suspected Moto Z2 Appears on GeekBench, Snapdragon 835 Chip in Tow

Lenovo did reveal that it would be killing its ZUK and Lenovo mobile phone brands and would instead focus on the Moto brand. Despite struggling to regain its past glory, the Moto Z -series remains one of the best in Motorola’s line-up presently and it is no wonder the Moto Z flagship is being touted as having a successor in the works. The Moto Z2 which will take over from last year’s Moto Z is said to have appeared on GeekBench database posting a stunning result.

The device appears as Motorola XT1650 and in reality, there are lots of benchmark test for the Moto XT1650 listed on Geekbench’s database uploaded as far back as August last year. Almost all of the test show there is a Quad-core MSM 8996 motherboard, which is the Snapdragon 821 chip. But in a spectacular manner, the details contained in this listing include the MSM 8998 which is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chip. Secondly, this benchmark result is shown to have been uploaded on January 21, 2017. That again places some doubt over the benchmark result. However, the GeekBench database further shows that the Z2 features 4GB of RAM, Android 7.1 Nougat. The listing also shows the Z2 pulled 1930 points on the single core test and 6207 points on the multi-core test.

In addition to this latest benchmark appearance, images of the Moto Z2 had earlier popped up online, showing the design and features the Z2 may likely come with. The render shows the Z2 may likely feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor just as found on the Xiaomi Mi 6. The front view also shows the selfie camera lying at the right side of the earpiece while there is a front flash at the right side. The display also comes with very slim bezels at the sides.

The Moto Z2 is also expected with a metal body and some great improvement at the rear camera. The rear camera is a dual setup and it comes with a two-color warm flash. The Z2 is also shown to come with support for wireless charging.

