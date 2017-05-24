Ulefone Gemini Pro is Official: Sports Helio X27, 4GB RAM & Android 7.1.1

Earlier today, Ulefone released its new flagship phone, the Ulefone Gemini Pro. The new smartphone sports dual rear cameras packed in a beautiful metallic body.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro features a 5.5-inch FHD display with Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Mediatek’s Helio X27 clocked at 2.6GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of storage on board with the option for expansion via a SD card slot (256GB Max).

Its unique selling point is its dual Sony IMX258 13MP rear cameras that are positioned at the top left corner along the antenna line. One sensor shoots in monochrome while the other captures chromatic images. This should allow for better pictures under low-light conditions. Flanking the camera on the right, is a LED flash that also sits on the antenna line.

The Gemini Pro will be able to record in 4K, take bokeh photos, 3D images, and also have a super night mode function. The front camera doesn’t get left out of the action. Ulefone has put a 13MP sensor with soft light for selfies. Sitting at the bottom of the display is a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

Under the Gemini Pro’s CNC cut smooth metal body is a 3680mAh battery with support for 9V/2A Pump Express+ fast charging. Ulefone says you should get full charge via the USB Type-C port in about 90 minutes.

The Gemini Pro comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and will be available in red and black. There is no price yet for the phone but Ulefone is running a promo where you get to buy it for just $1. Pre-orders will start on the 31st of May and shipping will begin 5th of June. More details are available here.

