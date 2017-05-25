ZTE Blade V8 Mini Clears FCC; Dual Rear Camera Budget Smartphone Arriving Soon

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, ZTE had unveiled the Blade V8 Mini alongside other smartphones such as Blade V8 and Blade V8 Lite. Since the Blade V8 Mini has now received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC), it seems the launch of the smartphone is drawing near.

The FCC filing of the ZTE Blade V8 Mini carries the external and internal images of the phone along with its User Manual. However, the FCC certification does not reveal anything new about the Blade V8 Mini as its specs have been revealed during the MWC 2017 event.

During the unveil event, ZTE did not announce any information on the launch date of the Blade V8 Mini. Also, it did not reveal any details on the regions that will be receiving the smartphone. However, one of the internal documents of the phone carries the name of a Mexican carrier called Mexico Telcel, it seems that Mexico will be of the countries that will be receiving the Blade V8 Mini.









It comes with a metallic chassis that features a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the back panel. The bottom portion of the rear panel also features a pair of external speakers. The right edge of the phone is equipped with volume buttons. A SIM tray is present on the left side. The top edge of the phone features a 3.5mm audio jack. The display of the phone has a 2.5D glass on it. Above the screen is the selfie camera and below it is the Android capacitive buttons.

The specifications of the Blade V8 Mini suggests that it is a budget phone with dual rear camera. It features a 5-inch screen that produces a resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It Is fueled by Snapdragon 435 chipset and 2 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 16 GB.

On the rear of the V8 Mini is the twin camera module that includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. It comes preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat OS and it features a 2,800mAh battery.

There is no information available on the pricing of the ZTE Blade V8 Mini, but it is expected to arrive with a competitive pricing to take on phones like Honor 6X, ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom, and Coolpad Cool1.

