Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 Launches on Gearbest At A Special Price, Available for A Week

Chuwi has grown from being a budget tablet maker to a company that makes 2-in-1s and traditional laptops. Its recently announced LapBook 12.3 is available on Gearbest at a discounted price starting today.

The Chuwi Lapbook 12.3, from the name has a 12.3-inch display with a 2K resolution. There is 6GB of RAM paired with an Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor and Gen9 Intel HD Graphics. It comes with 64GB of storage which can be expanded to 128GB via a microSD card or 256GB via a M2 SSD slot.

The LapBook 12.3 has dual band WiFi and a 2MP camera. It runs Windows 10 and has a 36.48 Wh battery. There is a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, and a mini HDMI port.

The notebook has a CNC cut magnesium-aluminium alloy body. It weighs just 1.4kg and measures 155 x 150 x 3.5mm. It is priced at $349 but Gearbest is running a promo and has it for $319 at the moment. The promo is expected to last for a week.

The Cuwi LapBook 12.3 isn’t the only item discounted. There are a couple of add-on items that are priced at $1.99 each, but are worth over $60 on a normal day. The add-on items include a Chuwi K8 karaoke Condenser Bluetooth 4.0 microphone, a Ublue C dual USB car charger, a M10 10,000mAh power bank, a power adapter and a Chuwi M-10,000 10050mAh power bank. You can only buy one item of each and there is limited quantity in stock.

The LapBook 15.6 and Lapbook 14.1 are also on sale including a number of tablets. Accessories have also been discounted by up to 50%. You can check for other items here.

