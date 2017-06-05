The Xiaomi Jason May Launch As The Xiaomi Mi 6X With A Possible ¥1999 (~$295) Tag

A fortnight ago, a phone by the name “Xiaomi Jason” was seen on benchmarking site, GFXBench. The device boasts an interesting combination of features that comfortably puts it in the top tier mid-range category. Xiaomi hasn’t said anything about a new mid-range phone but new reports say the phone may launch as the Xiaomi Mi 6X.

Although Xiaomi’s CEO had initially debunked tales of a “Youth Version” of the Mi 6, the appearance of the Snapdragon 660-powered device says otherwise. OPPO is preparing to launch the OPPO R11 this week, the first Snapdragon 660 smartphone in the world, and other manufacturers surely wouldn’t want to be left out of the mid-range race.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X, apart from featuring a Snapdragon 660 chip will have a 4MP front camera and a 12MP shooter on the back. Like the base variant of the Mi 6, it will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage and will be priced around ¥1999 (~$295).

The Mi 6X is slated for an August release. That’s still a while from now and there is a chance other SD660 phones would have been released by then. There is also a possibility, Xiaomi may decide to release the Mi 6X with its Surge S2 processor, probably as another variant.

The above info hasn’t been confirmed yet, so we advise you take it with a pinch of salt.

