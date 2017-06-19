The Galaxy Note 7 FE Shows Up On GeekBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is relaunching the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 as the Galaxy Note 7 FE. The new Note 7 will have a smaller and safer battery and apparently cost less. The Galaxy Note 7 FE is expected to launch in the first week in July and has shown up on Geekbench ahead of its release.

Listed as the Samsung SM-N935S, the phone runs Android 7.0 and has 4GB of RAM. There is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.59GHz which is the Exynos 8890.

The Galaxy Note 7 FE scores 1963 points in the single-core test and 5965 points in the multi-core test. These figures are similar to that of the Galaxy Note 7 from last year. So apart from the smaller battery, performance should be the same as the original.

The Galaxy Note 7 FE will first launch in Samsung’s home, South Korea before making it to other markets (excluding the US). It is rumored that there will be between 150,000 – 450,000 units available for purchase. Pricing will be around $620 and it will come in Blue Coral, Onyx Black, Silver Titanium and Gold Platinum.

