Snapdragon 450 On The Way: 14nm, Octa-Core Cortex-A53 Chipset

Qualcomm is planning to release a new mobile platform for the entry level category. According to leakster @Rquandt, the new SoC will be called the Snapdragon 450 and will appear in benchmarks as the SDM450. At the moment, the Snapdragon 435 mobile platform is the king of the 400 series and is present in phones like the Redmi 4X and the Huawei Y7 Prime.

Like the SDM435, the Snapdragon 450 is an octa-core chip but built on the 14nm node process, not 28nm. It will have 8 ARM Cortex-A53 cores and have its GPU clocked at 600MHz. This chip will offer low-power consumption like the Snapdragon 625 and 626 mobile platforms due to its configuration.

Other details about the SoC such as the LTE version, camera support and spectral bands are still unknown but we should expect it will have Quick Charge 3.0.

Launch date is also unknown at the moment. We presume it will be announced next quarter and may start showing up in devices in Q4 2017 or Q1 2018. The Snapdragon 435 is still capable and manufacturers will want to clear its stock first before adopting the Snapdragon 450.

(Source, via)

