Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X MIUI 8.2.10.0 Update Now Available, Brings Bug Fixes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X users are now receiving MIUI 8.2.10.0 update. It also includes the security patch for the May month. The Note 4X users should be aware of the fact that only its 3 GB RAM variant is receiving the update.

The MIUI 8.2.10.0 update does not bring any new features to the Redmi Note 4X. It only brings some bug fixes such as issues related to status bar and notification bar in the lock screen. It also fixes some issues related with microSD slot. Xiaomi is yet to begin the roll out of Android 7.0 Nougat flavored MIUI for its devices even though the arrival of Android O is drawing near.

Currently, users from Greece have confirmed on receiving the update. Redmi Note 4X users in other regions are also speculated to receive the update soon. The update’s notification will automatically show up on the device, but users can also manually check for its availability by to Settings. on Note 4X. There is no information on when the 4 GB RAM model of Redmi Note 4X will be getting the MIUI 8.2.10.0 update. Here is the entire changelog:

Lockscreen, Status Bar and Notification Bar

Newly added Swipe to delete Lockscreen notifications.

Newly added UI adjustments for toggles.

Newly added Battery saver toggle can be added to the Notification shade.

Optimized Lock screen PIN layout.

Optimized changed icons for USB charging and switching keyboards.

Updated floating notifications won’t appear in DND mode.

Fixed notification shade issues during incoming call floating notifications.

Fixed Wi-Fi page made the device freeze when it was opened for the first time.

Fixed issues with opacity after using third party themes.

Fixed the first notification couldn't be removed by a swipe.

New Added Home screen settings added to the Settings.

Fixed Part of UI for deleting apps wasn’t visible on light backgrounds.

Fixed Minor adjustments for animations in the Launcher. Virus Scan

New Added Antivirus scans for the apps installed not from Google Play.

