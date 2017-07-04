Nokia 6 Pre-orders Have Started in U.S.; Releasing on July 10, Copper Variant Arriving in August

Nokia 6 is the first Android smartphone from the brand. Manufactured by HMD Global, Nokia 6 marks the relaunch of the Nokia brand to mobile market. In the previous week, the Finnish firm had confirmed that the Nokia 6 would be coming to U.S. in early July. The shipping date of the Black and Silver editions of the Nokia 6 is mentioned as July 10 on Amazon. The retailer giant will be also selling the Copper variant in the next month.

On Amazon, the Silver variant is listed as Standard Version which does not include any offers or ads from the retailer. The handset is priced at $229. Even though the Nokia 6 was introduced in 32 GB and 64 GB models, Amazon is selling only the 32 GB version of the phone. In China’s JD.com, the 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM model of Nokia 6 is currently selling for (~$250) and the 32 GB + 3 GB RAM model is available for 1,479 Yuan (~$218).

The Black variant of the phone is available in Standard Version (without offers & ads) and Prime Exclusive (with offers & ads). Both the color variants are available on pre-orders on Amazon. The retailer is selling unlocked version of Nokia 6 which means the phone will only support GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. It won’t be supporting other networks such as Verizon, Sprint and US Cellular. There is no confirmation on whether the Arte Black edition will be available in the U.S.

HMD Global had confirmed in the last week that Nokia 6 would be available later in the U.S. in two more colors like Tempered Blue and Copper. However, the Finnish firm did not confirm on specific date for the release of these two color variants. The Amazon listing states the Copper variant will be hitting the U.S. markets in the next month. It will be available in two editions.

There is no information on when the Standard Version of Copper Nokia 6 will be available in the U.S. However, the Nokia 6 Copper Prime Exclusive model will be hitting the U.S. markets on August 18. The Prime Exclusive models come with $50 Amazon.com gift card for a paid Prime member. It effectively reduces the cost of the device to $179.

Nokia 6 comes with 5.5-inch FHD display and is powered with Snapdragon 430 SoC. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. It is packed with 3,000 mAh battery. It is loaded with stock edition of Android 7.1. Nougat and the Finnish firm has confirmed that it will be updated to Android 8.0 probably before the end of 2017.

