Get Laser Projection Virtual Keyboard for just $23.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Everyone uses some sort of a keyboard every day whether it would be a dedicated device or the embedded one into your laptop. However, if you want to use a portable gadget like a smartphone or a tablet on the go, you will have a hard time getting the job done if you don’t have any keyboard

.

The projection keyboard may not be on the top of your buying list but it looks just great and it can be useful if you need a keyboard on the go since it is tiny, lightweight and compact (it weighs just 47g). Also, the keyboard is compatible with major operating systems.

You can now get this tiny gadget for just $23.99 from lightinthebox.com which sounds like a pretty good deal.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: