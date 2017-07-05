Chuwi SurBook 2-in-1 Intel tablet: First Impressions

Although you might find the name “Chuwi” as somewhat funny, those who have been following the Chinese market know that this company makes one of the best ‘value for money’ tablets in the market. We have seen some amazing large screen tablets from Chuwi in the past few months, but with the Chuwi SurBook 2-in-1, the company is here to take on the global market by striking a balance of quality build, powerful specs and affordable pricing. So, it’s no surprise that the Surbook crowdfunding campaign on indiegogo saw a backing of more than $600,000, which is an amazing 2000% more than its initial goal of $30,000.

Chuwi Surbook Design

The Chuwi Surbook comes in an all-metal body, with a finish that’s pleasant to the eyes. The sides get a slightly different finish than the back.



All the major ports are located on the right side of the tablet which includes a USB Type-C port placed between two 3.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack above them. The power and volume control buttons are located on top of the tablet.

The adjustable kickstand at the back slides up to 125 degrees. The kickstand felt sturdy, as it should, given that the company claims that the stand has a life of over 20,000 flips.



The keyboard is clicky and feels good. The keys are backlit (turn backlight on with FN+DEL), so you should have no issues using the tablet at night. However, I’m a bit worried about the keyboard since the material used around it has a velvet like finish. But I hear that the keyboard is from the same supplier as the Surface series. So, we’ll have to wait and watch.

Chuwi Surbook Display

The 12.3-inch 2K display on the Surbook looks good, which isn’t surprising given that it’s the same display as the Surface Pro 4. The touch is pretty decent and the stylus works fine (I’ll need some time to see how good it is). The stylus supports 1024 levels of pressure response, so it’s ideal for graphic intensive apps like Photoshop and Freshpaint.

The tablet should be great for entertainment as the screen brightness and contrasts are good. Below is an image of the iPhone on top of the Chuwi tablet. You can compare both the screens in the image.

Further, the 3:2 aspect ratio of the tablet makes everything from editing documents to browsing feel great on the screen.

Display Specs Summary

Size: 12.3 inch, 3:2

display resolution: 2736*1824 pixels

Supplier: Samsung

Screen: IGZO panel (8bit)

Nits: 450

Multi-touch: 10 points touch

Chuwi Surbook Specs

The Chuwi Surbook comes with Intel Apollo Lake N3450 quad-core chip clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz. This along with 6GB of RAM on board ensures fluid performance. There’s 128GB of eMMC storage as well. I couldn’t run any benchmarks to test its CPU, but I’ll get those figures soon. The Windows 10 OS runs smoothly on the tablet, but once again, we’ll have to test it in detail soon. Overall, with the below-mentioned specs on board, you shouldn’t find any hiccups with the tablet’s performance.

Surbook Specs

Chuwi Surbook First Impressions:

At nearly half the cost, the Chuwi Surbook is supposed to take on the big players like Microsoft’s Surface lineup. So far, in the limited time that we got with the tablet, the SurBook sure does seem to do a good job in this regard. But the performance has to be great, in order to be considered as a real competitor to the Surface tablets and we’ll test it out soon to give out our verdict.

Check out more images of the Chuwi SurBook below.

