Nubia N2 Released in India: 5000mAh Battery, 4GB RAM For Under $250

This is not the Nubia M2 released earlier this year in China but the Nubia N2. We understand you may confuse them due to the similarity in pronunciation but they are very different. ZTE’s sub-brand announced the latter in India today and it packs some interesting features.

The Nubia N2 is the successor to the Nubia N1 released in July last year. If you are familiar with that device then you should see some features have been retained. Key one being the massive 5000mAh battery.

The N2 still has a 5.5 display but it is now AMOLED and the resolution has been cut to 1280 x 720. The phone is powered by a MT6750 processor. This is an octa-core chip released last year but still suitable for the phone since its cortex-A53 cores are power efficient.

There is 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage with the option for expansion. The main camera is a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash. Front facing camera is a 16MP Samsung sensor with an 80° wide-angle lens.

The Nubia N2 ditches the rear fingerprint sensor for a front-mounted one embedded under the newly redesigned home button. There is a dual hybrid SIM slot, VoLTE, an audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Nubia says the 5000mh battery should last up to 3 days on standby and provide up to 60 hrs of talk time. Sadly, it comes with Android Marshmallow out of the box.

The N2 is already available on Amazon India for Rs. 15,999 (∼$247) in gold and black-gold.

