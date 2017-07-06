360 N5S 32GB Version Announced for ¥1399 ($205)

Earlier this year, the trend was releasing a new color variant of a phone.However, another one manufacturers have picked up is to release a new storage variant. 360 Mobiles, today announced a 32GB model of the 360 N5S.

The 360 N5S was announced last month as a successor to the 360 N5. Packing 6GB of RAM, 64GB ROM, a Snapdragon 653 processor and a beautiful glass back, all for under $250. Its hard to find a better bargain.

The new model today retains all the features save for the storage which has been cut down to 32GB. There is still microSD expansion though.

The 360 N5S has a 5.5-inch FHD display, dual front facing cameras (13MP + 2MP) and a single 13MP sensor at the back. A 3730mAh battery powers the phone and it has support for 9V/2A fast charging. 360 Mobiles ships the N5S 32GB with 360 OS 2.0 based on Android 7.1 and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

READ MORE: New 360 F5 with Budget Specs Listed on 360 Mobile’s Website

The new model will be available only in phantom black and will cost ¥1399 (∼$205). It will go on sale at 10:00 AM on JD.com and 360mall.com.

The 64GB variant is priced at ¥1699 (∼$250) and there is also mention of a 128GB variant for ¥1999 (∼$294).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: