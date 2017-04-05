New 360 F5 with Impressive Specs Listed on 360 Mobile’s Website

Chinese tech giant Qihoo 360 has quietly listed a new smartphone dubbed 360 F5 on its website. The device looks very much like the 360 Mobiles phone which was certified by TENAA weeks back. This is also coming on the heels of the launch of the 360 N5 with 6GB of RAM but this model comes with just a 2GB RAM.

According to the website listing, the 360 F5 sports a 5-inch IPS display with HD resolution. The screen has a 2.5D arc glass over it. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor which is backed by 2GB of RAM. There is also 16GB of storage which is believed to be expandable.

As far as the camera aspect go, the 360 F5 packs an 8MP rear camera with LED flash while up front, there is a 5MP shooter. The device is kept on by a modest 2,000mAh battery and there is a fingerprint sensor onboard. The fingerprint sensor isn’t a rear-mounted one but is located on the home button. The F5 presents itself in a slim build, measuring 144.1mm x 71.7mm x 8.3mm and weighing in at 135g.

The price of the F5 has not yet been revealed by 360 Mobiles, as well as when the budget smartphone will hit the market.

