Lenovo has begun sending out press invites to its upcoming Moto launch event which it dubbed #HelloMotoWorld. The poster spotted shows the event will be held on July 25 in New York City, United States. The conference is expected to herald the birth of a couple of Moto smartphones and accessories.

One of the smartphones expected to be unveiled on that day is the Moto Z2 Force which has been the subject of several leaks. The Z2 Force is the next generation model of the Moto Z Force which was released last year. The Moto Z2 Force is actually bigger than last year’s model with a dimension of 156.32 x 76.36 mm as against the Z Force’s 155.9 x 75.8 mm. However, the Z2 Force is thinner at 5.9mm (8.50m adding the camera bump). The Moto Z2 Force is expected to come with a 5.5-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and probably a more compact battery due to the thinner size.

Also, a new Moto X4 was leaked by popular Twitter tipster Evan Bass (@evleaks) and could also be among the models that would be unveiled on July 25. Not much is known about the Moto X4 but the device is expected ill feature an aluminum body, dual rear cameras, and IP68 water resistance. The X4 will also come with a Snapdragon 630 chip backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage.

There may also be other models that could be unveiled during the launch event, including accessories like new Moto mods and others.

