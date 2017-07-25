Tales from Leakland: Meizu Pro7 Plus Spec Sheet Appears Online

Earlier today, we posted an article that covered the spec leak of the Meizu Pro7. It turns out that was only half of the picture, literally and figuratively. The remaining half or rather, the whole picture which includes the specs of the Pro7 Plus have surfaced online.

The new image reveals there will be three Pro7 variants. Two (including the Pro7 Plus) of them will have the Helio X30 while the other Pro7 will get the Helio P25.

The Meizu Pro7 Plus will have the same 1.9-inch secondary display and a 5.7-inch 2K display. RAM is 6GB DDR4X but storage isn’t mentioned. Camera details are the same as that of the Pro7.

The other difference between the variants is the charging technology. The Pro7 Plus will have an insane 5V/5A mCharge fast charge. This is higher than OnePlus’ Dash Charge (5V/4A) and we expect it to be safe as well. Is this a toned down version of the Super mCharge unveiled at MWC 2017? Most likely.

The Pro7 Plus will also arrive with Flyme 6 OS on board.

READ MORE: Meizu’s Super mCharge Delivers in Presence of a Reporter – 18 Minutes to Full Charge!

The spec release changes everything we have previously heard about the pricing details. With three models in total, it will be interesting to see how Meizu handles the pricing.

(Source)

