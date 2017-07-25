Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design Now Available in The EU for €795

Huawei released the Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Classic at MWC 2017 as successors to its first Android Wear smartwatch. Five months later, it has added a third variant called the Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design.

If you do remember, this isn’t Huawei’s first partnership with Porsche Design. The 2016 Huawei Mate 9 also has a Porsche Design variant and just like it this one also has a high price tag.

The specs are the same with the standard variant but it has a different design. The display is a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 powers the device.

This model has LTE, a feature limited only to certain variants of the Watch 2. RAM is 768MB and there is 4GB of storage and 420mAh of battery. Huawei claims 48 hours of battery life with mixed usage. There is NFC, so you should have support for Android Pay. You also have Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, GLONASS, A-GPS and IP68 protection.

In terms of looks, the Watch 2 Porsche Design is a stunner. It still has the tachymeter markings as the original but the area between 12 and 3 has Porsche Design written there. The case is stainless steel and the strap is a mixture of leather and rubber with red stitching and Porsche Design branding. There is also a watch face that has the Porsche Design logo beside the date.

Huawei’s brand ambassador for the watch is Argentinian star footballer, Lionel Messi.

The Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design is priced at €795 ($925) and is only available in EU and UK for now. This isn’t the most expensive Android Wear Watch in the market You can order for yours here.

