Get ALLDOCUBE / CUBE Free Young X5 4G Phablet for just $169.99!

Phablets are getting more popular nowadays since they offer all the features of smartphones but they also have larger displays are key to productivity. ALLDOCUBE / CUBE Free Young X5 4G has an 8″ display, a 13MP camera and a lot more. You can now get it for just $169.99 from Gearbest using a COUPON CODE that you will find at the end of this article.

One of the features that many users look in a budget tablet/phablet is the cellular connectivity and this device supports 4G network.

As far as specs, the ALLDOCUBE / CUBE Free Young X5 has an octa-core MTK8783 chip that is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Android 7.0 out of the box keeps the entertainment flowing. There is also a 3800mAh that should let you use the tablet for a couple of days.

You can now get it for just $169.99 from Gearbest using a COUPON CODE: YoungX5.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: