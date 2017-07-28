Get Jumper EZBOOK 3 PRO Notebook laptop for just $209.82

Jumper updates its EZBook to the latest Apollo Lake platform with a Celeron N3350 dual-core SoC. A matte Full HD panel, low weight and, above all, its low price promise an interesting total package. You can now get it for as low as $209.82 which sounds like a great deal.

The design of Jumper’s EZBook 3 evidently follows that of Apple’s MacBook Air 13. Like its paragon, the underside is beveled toward the front and the laptop looks slimmer than it is due to its slightly curved underside.

Jumper furnishes the EZBook 3 with the latest Celeron N3450 SoC by Intel. It is based on the Apollo Lake platform and finds support in 4 GB of DDR3 and it hasToshiba’s 64 GB eMMC memory chip.

You can now get it for as low as $209.82 which sounds like a great deal.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: