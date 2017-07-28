Alleged Official LG V30 Renders Leaked Revealing Sleek Design

LG is set to unveil the LG V30 flagship smartphone on August 311 and a launch poster for that date is already out. As the date draws closer, it is expected that regular leaks and renders of the device would appear online every now and then. One of such renders of the V30 has surfaced in an introductory video but this one appears to be an official video of the V30.

With the appearance of the LG logo at the end of the video and the title suggesting that it is an introductory video of the V30, the design is thus likely the real design of the V30. The video was posted on YouTube by Concept Creator which is known for fan-generated renders of unannounced phones. Their renders most times end up being the concept of their imagination. We can’t say that for sure in this case because the render matches up with a previously leaked photo purported to be the real V30.

Read More: LG V30 Launch Invitation Leaked; Unveil Set on August 31

The video shows the device from all angles and captures the absence of a secondary display on the front panel just as earlier rumoured. The renders also show a dual camera setup at the rear with LED flash as well as what looks like laser autofocus. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint sensor under the dual cameras. The renders sees the V30 written at the bottom part of back cover, different from an earlier leak which shows there’ll be a change with “LG” written instead.The specifications of the V30 are still sketchy as of this moment but the device is tipped to pack a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution and an 18: 9 aspect ratio. The device is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM and powered by the Snapdragon 835 chip. The interface is expected to be provided by LG UI based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: