Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Full Specs Leak Online

Full specification details of the Galaxy S8 have been leaked online. Earlier this week, we got our hands on live photos of the rugged variant of the Galaxy S8 and a few specification details. This fresh leak comes in form of snapshots by Weibo user, Kumamoto Technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Active ditches the curved display but keeps the size at 5.8-inches and the resolution at 2960 x 1440. Samsung says the display is shatter resistant. It has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform under the hood. There is a micro SD card slot that allows you to add up to an additional 256GB of storage.

Camera configuration is a 12MP f/1.7 sensor on the rear and an 8MP f/1.7 in front for selfies. The S8 Active has NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, MST, GPS and GLONASS and runs Android 7.0.

The Galaxy S8 Active comes with a bigger 4000mAh battery with support for fast wireless charging. It will be available in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold.

The unique selling point of the Galaxy S8 Active is actually its military grade body. There are very few phones out there that pack premium specs and are rugged, the S8 Active is one of them. It is also IP68 certified like the original S8.

Kumamoto says this unit doesn’t have the AT&T logo and is unlocked. So there is a chance it will be available in other markets too.

(Source, via)

