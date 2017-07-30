Nubia Z17 Coming In Flame Red On August 1 For ¥2799 (~$415)

Red is a very attractive color and easily noticeable on virtually all objects. It is no surprise that smartphone manufacturers have picked it as one of their colors of choice this year alongside blue. To be honest, I am tired of the rose gold color and happy red is now appearing on devices. Nubia has announced that its Z17 flagship will launch in flame red on August 1.

The Nubia Z17 was released about 2 months ago in Black Gold, Black, Gold, Blue, and Flame Red. Since it became available for purchase you could get it in all the colors save for blue and red. Come August 1, the flame red variant will be available for purchase. There is still no news of when the blue variant will be available.

Pricing starts at ¥2799 (~$415) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB version and ¥3399 (~$505) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. The latter however comes with a free pair of Nubia Pro Wired Earphones that retails for ¥149 (~$22) and comes in red and black.

The Nubia Z17 is a 5.5-inch smartphone with a 1080p display. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 powering it. Apart from the 6GB RAM variants, there is also an 8GB RAM version.

Nubia has equipped the 17 with dual rear cameras. One is a f/2.0 23MP sensor and the other is a f/1.8 12MP sensor. The sensors have dual pixel technology with 2x optical zoom, and sapphire glass lens. The camera configuration allows for images with the background blur effect.

The front camera is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an 80° viewing angle.

The Z17 has Dolby Atmos, HiFi+, NFC and comes with Nubia UI 5.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone has a 3200mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ but actually ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 charger. Right now there are no QC 4.0 chargers talk less of a C 4.0+ charger.

Sales for the Flame Red Nubia Z17 will begin at 10:00 AM on August 1 but you can head to the official site to setup a reminder.

