Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 Front Panels Appear in Same Leaked Image

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8 are expected to enter fierce battle in September. The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to continue the same full-screen design that was introduced through the Infinity Display on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The alleged iPhone 8 that is speculated to arrive as the special iPhone in celebration of 10th anniversary of Apple iPhones is also rumored to come with full-screen design. A leaked image has appeared to show the front panels of the both the upcoming flagship phablets together.

The front panels of the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone 8 have appeared several times in the past. However, this new image that has been shared by an industry insider from China shows them placed besides each other. As it can be seen in the image, both the smartphones will be arriving with a near bezel-less appearance and with a huge display. However, it is very evident that the Galaxy Note 8 will be much bigger than the iPhone 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, but the Note 8 is pegged to come with a larger screen of 6.3 inches. It is speculated to support an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which is also available on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. The front panel of the Galaxy Note 8 appears to be quite similar to that of the Galaxy S8+, but it the Note 8 will be coming with a larger Infinity Display.

The upper and lower bezels are a bit thick compared to the left and right bezels of the front panel of Note 8. The lower bezel is empty, but the upper bezel has cutouts for a selfie camera, iris scanner, an earpiece and more. Also, the Note 8 will be sporting a dual-edge curved screen.

On the other side, the bezels on the right, left and bottom sides of the iPhone 8 are quite thin. A recent report has revealed that theymeasure 4mm in thickness. The upper bezel is a bit thick and it appears to feature an earpiece, a selfie snapper and a pair of iris sensors. It is unlikely to feature a dual-edge curved screen. The inner corners of the top bezel will have an active OLED display that may show indicators for battery and network.

