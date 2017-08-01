Huawei Nova 2 Plus To Have A New Silver Color With Mirror Finish

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei has released a video teaser that unveils the impending release of a Silver coloured variant of the Nova 2 Plus. The new colour variant is billed for release on August 3 and would come with a mirror finish that would be highly reflective.

The upcoming release brings a premium finish to a mid-range device, a feature that is almost a regular on flagship models. A number of the recently released flagship models had a silver variant among their lineup. The Sony Xperia XZ featured a silver variant and also the Mi 6 had a Mercury Silver variant which it revealed would be going on sale soon. This is no doubt, in a bid to offer customers more option to choose from, thereby outwitting competitors.

The Huawei Nova 2 Plus was released along with the Nova 2 about two months back and it features a metal body with a thin build which is just 6.9mm thick. With a mirror finish, we don’t know if this variant will have a glass covering or the metal will be coated in silver. The Nova 2 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p LTPS In-Cell display. The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are initially available in five different colors namely, Rose Gold, Streamer Gold, Green, Aurora Blue, and Obsidian Black. Huawei also added a little bit of fun to the pack by making available four colorful protection cases. You can check out the video from here.

