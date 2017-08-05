Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM & 64GB Storage Seen On TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nubia released the Z17 as its flagship of the year in June. Available in two variants – 6GB of RAM + 64GB/128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. We may be getting a new variant soon as a new Nubia Z17 has been spotted on TENAA.

The new variant is actually an 8GB RAM model with 64GB of built-in storage. It’s price will see it positioned between the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The latter is priced at ¥3999 (~$587), so we presume this should be between $530 and $550. There is also a possibility that this may be destined for other markets such as India.

The Nubia Z17 is a fantastic device, though it is one of the pricier Snapdragon 835-powered phones in China. It is the first smartphone to have a single slit antenna design and it uses a new design called aRC 3.0 to keep the front glass thin and the display without side bezels.

It has a 5.5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, a 16MP front facing camera and its signature red-holo circle adorning the front. The rear is where you will find its dual rear cameras, a 23MP f/2.0 sensor paired with a 12MP f/1.8 one with 2X lossless zoom, and dual LED flash. Keeping the rear cameras company is a fingerprint scanner.

The Nubia Z17 is also the first smartphone to support Quick Charge 4+, allowing you charge its 3200mAh battery from 0 to 50% in just 20 minutes.

The Nubia Z17 is available in black gold, obsidian black, and solar gold. A flame red version was released on August 1, and there is an aurora blue variant announced at launch which hasn’t been released yet.

