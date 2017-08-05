New Philips Phone With Model Number S310X Seen On TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Philips is one of the oldest electronics manufacturers in the world. The Dutch manufacturer makes a range of electronics but is mainly known as the leader when it comes to lighting. In the last three decades or thereabout, it has also included phones to its product line. A new Philips phone with model number S310X has been seen on TENAA and the specs put it in the entry-level/mid-range category.

The Philips S310X is the third Philips smartphone listed on the Chinese site this year. A few months ago, the Philips S329 and Philips X598 were seen on TENAA’s database but both devices still haven’t been released yet.

The S310X is listed as having a 5-inch HD display, with multiple RAM and ROM variants. RAM starts at 1GB and maxes out at 3GB, while storage starts at 8GB, doubles to 16GB and maxes out at 32GB. There is support for a microSD card (32GB max).

There is a quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz and it draws power from a 2000mAh battery. The rear camera is an 8MP sensor and the selfie camera is 5MP. Both cameras are interpolated. The S310X runs Android 6.0, and is available in white, black,and gray. It also has LTE support.

Design wise, the Philips S310X doesn’t offer anything beyond the basics. It appears to be made of plastic, weighing 138.5 g and measuring 144.8 x 72.2 x 2.3 mm. There are capacitive buttons in front and the back is a bit curved at the top and bottom edges. The rear camera, positioned at the top left corner also has a slight bump.

Since the other two devices haven’t been launched after they got certified about two months ago, we are not sure if this will make it to the market too.

